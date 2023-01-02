A video of a young woman industriously cooking a pot of pap has been doing the rounds on social media

The footage shows @naSkosana_ stirring at the pot with great skill and energy to ensure the maize meal cooks perfectly

She jokingly indicated in her Twitter post that she was ready for marriage, leaving her followers divided

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

One Mzansi woman has perfected her pap making skills and is ready to consider being a makoti.

After cooking a pap of some hearty pap, a young woman claimed she was ready to be a wifey. Image: @naSkosana_/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Twitter user @naSkosana_ posted a video of her mixing and cooking a hot pot of pap over a stove. She is seen cooking the maize meal and stirring with great skill and energy to ensure it mixes well with no lumps.

She appeared to be doing a pretty good job and many of her followers seem to agree. Netizens took to the tweet to show her love, with some gents even leaving her suggestive and flirtatious comments. Others couldn’t help but respond with shade, pointing out that preparing the starch staple was a basic skill.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

@RSA_Sibusiso said:

“This is basic life skill .”

@Phumzil76123860 responded:

“Awuphenduli dm's wena kuyafana .”

@Spha_kaNdlovu replied:

“Mina kudala ngazithandela lenhlobo emfishanyana.”

@TshepoManyak replied:

“More practice nge 3 foot will confirm.”

@ThokozaniKhali2 wrote:

“Asimenywa yini, ngathi kune party nje lapho.”

@holyash21 commented:

“Yes, you arewhoever wants otherwise will call chef franswa.”

@eddiemboweni75 said:

“Yes, you're perfect."

SA shares funny reaction to video of stylish lady rocking Gucci & long weave trying to cook pap over open fire

In another story, Briefly News reported that sticking to our roots while trying to keep up with the modern times can be some tricky business sometimes. A video of a stylish lady attempting to cook a pot of pap over an open fire has South African social media users laughing out loud.

The viral video posted on Facebook by DJ Zonzo shows the stunner dressed in luxury Gucci gear from head to toe as she stirs a three-legged pot of pap using a long wooden spoon. And judging by her body language and funny facial expressions – she is not having a great time, lol.

Her long weave can also be seen getting in the way as she continuously flicks her stunning locks back from her face. She continues to move around from side to side as she puts her back in it, in an effort to stir the stiff porridge-like meal made from maize meal.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News