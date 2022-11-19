A video of two ladies adding alcohol to ap while it was still boiling on the stove has attracted mixed reactions from Twitter users

Peeps said the ladies do not understand that adding alcohol to hot food does not help in any way, as the heat will ruin it

Many noted that it was clear the ladies did not pass basic chemistry because of what they were doing

Social media users have shared mixed reactions to a viral clip of ladies who were filmed adding alcohol to a pot of boiling pap.

Social media users have shared mixed reactions to a video of ladies adding alcohol to pap. Image: UGC.

Source: Instagram

Many blasted the women for wasting the precious liquid because they claimed the alcohol would lose potency due to the heat from the pap.

The viral video was shared on Twitter by a user with the handle @kulanicool. Social media users dragged the ladies for failing to think of basic chemistry that states that alcohol loses its potency when added to hot stuff.

@Mthobisi_Mboma said:

"My skat, you pour it in when the pap has cooled down or else the alcohol will just evaporate under that heat. Lol."

@ZiphoratorS added:

"Dishes that contain alcohol will retain 40% of the original amount after 15 minutes of cooking, 35% after 30 minutes and 25% after an hour. But there’s no point at which all of the alcohol disappears."

@Sihle_Congo NOTED:

"Lol the alcohol is just gonna evaporate away mos alcohol in heat evaporates."

@CastleLarger added:

"You can see by the size of their arms that that meal is going to slap."

