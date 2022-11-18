Woman Caught Red-Handed Stealing Money From Boyfriend’s Wallet in Funny TikTok Video: “Don’t Get Closer to Me”
- A woman was secretly helping herself to her boyfriend's money and got caught with her hands in the cookie jar
- The man caught her red-handed cleaning out his wallet, and the shock on her face was priceless
- Social media users loved the funny video and said the man's voice should be used to start a TikTok challenge
A couple on TikTok had netizens laughing out loud with a video of their domestic playfulness. The lovebirds created a reenactment of a viral video in which a man caught his girlfriend performing some rituals in their home.
They put a spin on their creation, and the girlfriend Martha was caught stealing money from her partner. Pushing the narrative that women are only interested in men for money and material things.
TikTok users couldn't get over their rendition and the small accessories placed in the video to mock the original one.
Netizens suggested that other couples should participate in making their own versions of the original video.
The clip was posted on Thursday by @ms_anfield and is close to 500K views,
Watch the full TikTok video below:
@teemalu wrote:
"Me waiting for this sound to become a trend."
@tshegofatsomokone51 asked:
"Okay, don't move, Martha. The ingredients on the floor, what are they for? "
@judymuriuki369 said:
"I almost fainted, then Martha was just chilling."
@lynnnguzi38 posted:
"The blenders on the floor."
@tendo01gp mentioned:
"Her face is not serious. She doesn't recognise the consequences."
@princesskgorula asked
"What's happening on the floor? Leave Martha; she is counting money for you."
@lukyamuzinicholas9 commented:
"You forgot to light the candles, plus the saucepan was dirty in original."
@con_feti7 stated:
"Martha is brave!"
Briefly News reported that it’s the thought that counts, right? One man held onto that saying when he was surprised with lunch at work by his bae that he had to pay for.
You don’t have to go buy an expensive bouquet of flowers; picking a flower hits the same as it is the thought that makes the impact, not the size of the gesture… while, at least to some.
Source: Briefly News