A dishevelled man disarmed police officers in a video that had peeps wondering if South Africa was a real country

The dude took the gun away from one of the authority figures and then pointed the weapon towards the pair

The shocking clip had Mzansi netizens bewildered, with some cracking jokes about it and others being left speechless

A dishevelled man disarmed a police officer who struggled to get it back from him in a clip with Mzansi peeps screaming.

A disordered man took the gun from a policewoman, and Mzansi could believe it. Images: @VehicleTrackerz/ Twitter

The incident, posted by @VehicleTrackerz, showed the dude successfully taking the gun away from one of the officers, prompting the other to intervene. The Twitter post left Mzansi shocked, with some even wondering if the clip was real.

One of the terrifying aspects of the video is when the dude tries to take the gun off its safety mechanism. What's incredibly odd, however, is that towards the end of the clip, the two officers just stand there looking directly at the man pointing the weapon towards them.

The clip brought mixed feelings to many Mzansi peeps. Some complained about the worsening nature of the rule of law in the country, while others couldn't help but laugh at the odd situation.

See the comments below:

@glen_original said:

"What's really going on with our police officers guys specially the old ones "

@MaanoMadima mentioned:

"Nothing is real in South Africa. Example 1 560 263 678 912 why South Africa is a simulation. South Africa is a prototype of something"

@phakah posted:

@moflavadj commented:

"This is funny and disappointing at the same time. Anyone wanna guess how this ended up happening?"

@VTshatsha mentioned:

"They both need to be called for enquiry they must explain how did this happen."

@007mondli shared:

@DSG_015 commented:

"Could have went south if he knew how the safety works shem... But again, how did the gun land into his hands? Or ke toy?"

@kelepilane10 said:

"If it was in America we would have been talking a different story ke sana!"

