A man stole a streetlight in the middle of the day, and the act had South Africans worried about infrastructure

The gent displayed a lot of dexterity and took the piece of lighting with ease, and even inspected it afterwards

Peeps were shocked by how he did it so quickly and shared their concerns about the state of the country

An enterprising man stole a streetlight in the middle of the day and had peeps astounded by his skill.

A gent stole a streetlight in a few minutes and shocked peeps with the speed he did it with. Images: @VehicleTrackerz/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

The truly shocking thing is that the man accomplished the task in the quickest time possible. @VehicleTrackerz shared the clip on Twitter and shared how fast the light was stolen by posting the caption:

"Only in SA! Street light gone in under a minute..."

Infrastructure left to ruin

According to The Africa Report, South Africa experiences about R46.5 billion in damages concerning stolen and vandalised infrastructure. Another massive example of this plight was the continued theft of the train tracks of Mzansi.

The man stealing the light really knew what he was doing. He shimmied his way up the pole in a few seconds and could easily hang below the light. He then dropped down even faster.

Peeps couldn't believe what they saw and shared their worry about the country's infrastructure. See the comments below:

@fumbanele said:

"Amalinda East London to be exact "

@van_peeblez mentioned:

"ANC is no longer the problem. Our own people are the problem. We sit and watch people destroy our country and infrastructure, then blame ANC for service delivery."

@KB_Madibz8 posted:

@TshepisoReal commented:

"This guy is well trained, he must be ex-soldier from somewhere around African countries... I mean look at him when he goes down..."

@MphoJR mentioned:

"This guy can represent the country well in the Olympics. Wasted talent destroying the infrastructure."

@Mlungu_Wajehova shared:

@umalambane_zn said:

"Let me go put grease on our street lamp."

@Njabulo21 commented:

"When those streets are dark, burglary and house robberies will happen"

Source: Briefly News