Gogo Indlunkulu Yamanzi recently went viral on social media for a video of her in a trance as she danced like a snake

Netizens wondered whether she was trying to lure clients with her luxury items such identifiable in the clip

The prophetess didn’t take kindly to accusations against her and reiterated that the performance was upon instruction by her ancestors

A beautiful yet controversial prophetess has caused quite a stir on social media after a video of her in some form of ancestral trance went viral.

Gogo Indlunkulu Yamanzi has clapped back at haters calling her snake dance evil. Image: @gogo_indlunkulu_yamanzi/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Gogo Indlunkulu Yamanzi who hails from Middleburg in Mpumalanga caught netizen’s attention after a video of her laying on a grass mat on the ground and “moving around like a snake” gained traction online.

She is seen laughing at the end of the unfamiliar dance, which has reportedly baffled many peeps. According to some of the responses on the footage, people wondered whether she had evil intentions or was trying to lure clients with her luxury items, such as Gucci bags, identifiable in the room the clip was taken.

According to Daily Sun, Gogo Indlunkulu Yamanzi has clapped back at people accusing her of foul play based on the video in question.

She said it made her angry that people made fun of her calling or thought she was trying to lure clients into her sacred consultation room.

“Social media people are like kids to me. There’s a lot they need to learn and I won’t be moved by them,” said the prophetess.

According to the publication, all that she does and performs is under the instruction of her ancestors and if she feels like dancing like a snake, that is her business.

She reiterated that she does not sell snakes and doesn’t use material things to lure anyone.

“My job is to heal people and those people are usually brought to me by my ancestors.”

South African social media users did not hold back from sharing their reactions and 2 cents on the matter. Check out some of the comments on Facebook:

Kholofelo Candy Waga Mothwa wrote:

“And you are happy about that just a question.”

Tshabalala Riri Thuli replied:

“Akere mermaid e dula ka hare howenaso it's possible.”

Tshepo Tshabalala responded:

“Frontal✅ Snake dance❌.”

Maureen Mabotja said:

“Y'all don't understand that this is not a way to go mermaid and snakes represent evil, if anything I said doesn't make sense, what you said (headline) must make sense enough for you ma'am to know that you took a wrong path.”

Mondli Zaba Gebela reacted:

“She is beautiful.”

Fikile Rikhotso wrote

“What is a mermaid in your language ? Ayi nithanda izinto.”

Lusanda Lucy Makapela commented:

“Unedlozi le mermaid ‍♀️ kaloku that's why.”

