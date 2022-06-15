Prophet Jay Israel Senior recently went into detail in a series of videos about how he was expected to do dark things in order to gain status

He shared that out of three options, he chose to marry a mermaid who came to him once a year to sleep with him in his dreams

The man of God also went into detail about how he had to care for the mermaid and how he was also part of a cult

Former occultist turned prophet, Jay Israel Senior has shared an eyebrow-raising testimony about his past which involved him marrying a mermaid in order to gain power, fame, and fortune.

This is according to some videos he shared on Facebook where the man of God was vocal about how he was married to a jealous mermaid for six years.

Prophet Jay Israel Senior the gory details of his past in order to gain power and money. Image: Prophet Jay Israel Senior/Facebook

Source: Facebook

According to Daily Sun, Israel said he wanted power, riches, and fame and he got all three wishes granted to him. However, he first had to sleep with a married woman and collect samples from her to perform a ritual.

The second was to sleep with a dead person and wipe the body with a towel, which he had to take to evil people.

“They said if I am unable to do these, I will have a third one – to introduce me to a woman I was going to marry.”

Israel said he agreed to marry a mermaid, who came to him once a year to sleep with him in his dreams. He was allowed to sleep with other women – as long as he was not committed to them.

He said the mermaid had to be given a horn and be fed blood.

Israel used to lead a big church in the Eastern Cape and said he was first recruited into a cult in a village in Ghana.

Social media users reacted to his shocking testimony on Facebook:

Innocent Bongane Mabuza remarked:

:I'm happy with your confession because it teaches us a lot as young ministers."

Rudo Nyakatsapa replied:

"I regret ever going to church."

Akhona Magqaza Gcuk's commented:

"I can imagine what u are going through right now. The flashbacks eish brother. I speak God's covering over you."

Shoodoo Bawitchies said:

"You've been through a lot."

Wellington Bishi wrote:

"It was your choice, sin is a choice, and God is love he respects everyone's choice."

