The woman who went viral after Mzansi men showed her love is also getting the attention of big brands

Recently, Ntandokazi received gifts from Red Bull and Foschini and showed off her spoils in a TikTok video

The footage had viewers admiring her humble nature and remarkable beauty that made her a viral sensation

Ntandokazi was recorded opening up her gifts from SA brands. Image: @ntando_bash

Source: TikTok

Guess who's making headlines again? Viral sensation Ntandokazi. She received gifts from big brands and couldn't be more thrilled.

Ntandokazi's unboxing video

In a TikTok video posted by @ntando_bash, Ntandokazi is seen opening up her pressies with her supportive boyfriend Bash behind the camera. She got excited when she laid eyes on a stylish laptop bag.

Ntandokazi's charm shines through

What's truly amazing about Ntandokazi is her down-to-earth personality that's captured people's hearts nationwide.

Her humble nature resonated with viewers as she showed her gifts. The wholesome TikTok video surpassed 1.5 million views in less than 24 hours.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi gush over Ntandokazi

People are pinning Ntandokazi's rising fame on her realness and kindness.

See some of the comments below:

@nonhlanhlanhlapo660 said:

"Sikhaphe abantu emhlabeni yaz. I love this for you."

@Ayanda wrote:

"We shouldn't forget uBash bathong, we all know you Ntandokazi because of the man behind the camera. Give Bash a Bells. He's thee man of the match."

@MirandaJessica mentioned:

"I think we do not need ladies to be Ntandokazi. We just need men like Ntandokazi's man then ya'll will see our true colours when we are happy."

@zaneleqwshana58 posted:

"Thank you Ntando and Bash. You made my jealous boyfriend buy me a Luella bag. I guess it’s because of you guys. ❤️❤️"

@terryrengo suggested:

"They should also give Bash something for being a good partner to you. Congratulations. ❤️"

@RUVIMBO joked:

She’s so sweet. Can I hire her to train me to be a soft girlfriend? My man says I’m a hooligan."

@lwandilempukwana commented:

"Even her excitement is down to earth.❤️❤️"

@smith_tshepi added:

"Being humble will take you far in life."

Ntando and Bash dubbed couple of the month

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Ntandokazi went viral after having a sweet interaction with her boyfriend, Bash. People found more videos of her, and Twitter users have been gushing over the lady.

Other women recreated the video of Ntando asking her boyfriend for Red Bull. Online users could not stop raving about the cute couple.

