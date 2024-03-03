One woman, Ntandokazi (Ntando), who trended for speaking to her boyfriend, Bash, kindly has taken over on the socials

Ntando and Bash are content creators and have been documenting their love, and one of their TikTok videos went viral

Since the viral video of Ntandokazi, others have tried to recreate her video as the nation has continued to fall in love with the couple

Ntandokazi went viral after having a sweet interaction with her boyfriend, Bash. People found more videos of her, and Twitter users have been gushing over the lady.

Ntandokazi inspired other women to be more soft-spoken after going viral.

Other women recreated the video of Ntando asking her boyfriend for Red Bull. Online users could not stop raving about the cute couple.

Ntandokazi and Bash's love make waves

One woman, Ntando, and her boyfriend, Bash, have continued to go viral following their wholesome conversation. Other people have tried to recreate the video that went viral where she wanted him to get her Red Bull.

Watch the clips of others who copied Ntando below:

Ntandokazi get 2 cases of Red Bull

After the viral video of Ntando asking for Red Bull, the energy drink company sent cases of the drink. Watch the video below:

SA cannot get over Ntando and Bash

Many people took two social media to discuss the couple. Ntando is the woman of the moment, as many netizens have dubbed her the perfect girlfriend.

@OMphinyane said:

"The first woman in history to be allowed as a guest at the Men’s Conference! #Ntandokazi"

@RidgeForresta wrote:

"Hope these guys find forever seems like they have a healthy relationship, it is awesome to see such in the modern age, they're really doing good with each other and not afraid to show the world and I like that. #Ntandokazi"

@MichaelPayiya gushed:

"Tjoo I am amazed at her spirit. And the guy compliments her well. God protect them and let their love grow stronger every day."

