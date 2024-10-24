Hip hop star Usimamane recently reached his career milestone with his hit song Cheque

The rapper's song was officially RiSA certified 3 times platinum and also made it the best-selling single in 2024 by far

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their mixed reactions to the news

Usimamane recently topped the hip hop charts. Image: @u.simamane

Source: Instagram

Another day, another win. The South African hip hop rising star Usimamane recently reached his career milestone.

Usimamane's song Cheque gets RiSA-certified

The South African up-and-coming rapper Usimamane has made headlines on social media as he was on a winning streak.

The star recently topped the hip hop charts with his hit song Cheque. The song was officially RiSA certified three times platinum and was also said to be the best-selling single in 2024.

The news was posted by an online user @2022AFRICA on their Twitter (X) page who wrote:

"Cheque by Usimamane Is Officially Certified RISA🇿🇦 3x Platinum. Making it the best-selling single in 2024 by a South African Hip hop artist."

See the post below:

SA have mixed reactions

Shortly after the news was shared on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with mixed reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@Lodrick_M said:

"Bro, why does RISA take so long to update? Makhadzi and Master KG don't have official certifications on the RISA website."

@ADS_ZAR wrote:

"How many units is platinum in SA?"

@EthwellZwelith2 responded:

"The song is overrated."

@MmeliUnathi commented:

"The song is nice and dope, but y'all hyped it too much."

@hendresblack tweeted:

"So much hype, and this guy ain't even fire."

@GideonXF responded:

"This guy is definitely our local Tyla."

US rapper ASAP Rocky wants to work with Maglera Doe Boy

In a previous report from Briefly News, Maglera Doe Boy revealed how A$AP Rocky asked him to partner in a campaign with Puma.

The Makazana rapper shared new photos from the shoot, and fans raved about his work ethic. South Africans showed love to MDB and congratulated him on his huge international moves.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News