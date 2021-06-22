Nasty C dominates African hip hop chart with 2 firecracker tracks

- Nasty C has taken third and fifth places on the Top 10 Hip Hop songs in Africa chart, dominating the scene like he always does

- Nasty C took third place with Best I Ever Had and fifth place with Steve Biko, both undeniably lit songs that people all over the continent are loving

- There is no denying Nasty C’s talent and the monumental moves he is making as a Mzansi artist; he is an inspiration to many

Nasty C is once again dominating charts with his lit music. The Mzansi music magician has not one but two songs on the Top 10 Hip Hop songs in Africa chart.

Charts Africa dropped their top 10 on social media, revealing that Nasty C has taken both third (Best I Ever Had) and fifth (Steve Biko) places.

Nasty C has taken not one, but two places on the Top 10 Hip Hop songs in Africa chart and fans are so proud. Image: @nasty_CSA.

There is no denying that Nasty C is making waves that some Mzansi artists only dream of. The people of South Africa are so proud of Nasty C, he has become a true inspiration.

Nasty C shows off his fresh new neck tattoo

Briefly News previously reported that Mzansi rapper Nasty C has just added a new piece of ink to his large collection and it's quite different from the usual. Nasty C has a lot of artwork and tattoos on his body but this time he decided to make a bold move and got something on his neck.

The tattoo is a design of an open book with angel wings and a few stars. It's not clear yet what the meaning is but it definitely looks dope and his fans are loving it.

Getting a tattoo is a lifelong decision and since they are permanent after all, we're not sure if the rapper gave it lots of thought before doing it, but he surely won't regret his decision because it looks like fire flames.

