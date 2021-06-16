South Africa has re-entered Level 3 lockdown and once again Mzansi celebrities are not happy

DJ Sbu took to social media to express his dismay about how the lockdown affects the entertainment industry and artists

The media mogul shared that the entertainment industry suffers the most during these trying times

South African entertainer and media mogul DJ Sbu has expressed his dismay over the country entering Level 3 lockdown.

The artist expressed that it’s the entertainment industry that suffers most from these new restrictions which involve the early closure of facilities due to a strict curfew.

In addition, places of entertainment at now operating at 50% capacity, which puts a dent in many establishments’ ability to make a profit.

Taking to Twitter, the DJ posted:

“People who are affected the most out of all these lockdowns since they started is us in the entertainment industry. We also have families to feed.”

His post resonated with a lot of social media users whose jobs were also affected by the different stages of lockdown.

