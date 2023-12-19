Amapiano pioneer DJ Maphorisa and Limpopo rapper Shebeshxt featured each other on a song

The pair did an amapiano song, Twerka, which didn't impress many fans when it was performed

Netizens gave this new song lukewarm responses on social media

Shebeshxt and DJ Maphorisa's new song 'Twerka' left many fans unimpressed. Image: @shebeshxt_official, @djmaphorisa

Earlier this month, Madumoney and Shebe seemed to be cooking some music together, and recently, that song Twerka was released on all Digital Streaming Platforms (DSP).

Shebe and Porry's song fails to impress fans

Earlier on, DJ Maphorisa lashed out at his fans over the Twerka song he did with Shebe because he didn't get the response he was hoping for. Recently, the star made headlines on social media after the news and gossip page MDNews posted a video of Madumoney performing the song during an event that didn't impress patrons.

The page captioned the clip:

"The fans were not feeling the newly released song of DJ Maphorisa ft Shebeshxt called Twerka..."

See the post below:

SA is not feeling the Twerka song

Shortly after the clip circulated on social media, netizens flooded the comment section with their own views and opinions regarding the new song Shebe and Porry did. See some of the reviews below:

@Bazothise wrote:

"Well it is nonsense afterall. Ear sore."

@TheGBrown1 said:

"They must redo this twerka shiiit coz it’s not cutting it."

@Mickzo shared:

"Fruits of Greed."

@tumelo_babalwa mentioned:

"Master KG can do better."

@da_vestor commented:

"It’s terrible…"

@simphiwemothop5 responded:

"Nonsense song."

@Ishiba_Kekana replied:

"Unnecessary song."

@InkosiYamaqaba shared:

"This is garbage to be honest."

Shebeshxt shows off the gig guide

In more entertainment news, Briefly News shared Shebeshxt's impressive gig guide that had netizens excited about his future in the music industry. Though not complete, the poster featured the Limpopo rapper's past shows, including the event where his supporters reportedly booted Emtee off stage.

The Limpopo rapper will make over 40 stops across the country, from the North West to Mpumalanga and more in the festive season. Fans are impressed with the rapper's work ethic and congratulated him on his growing popularity.

