A TikTok video featuring DJ Maphorisa and Shebeshxt cooking up music gained rapid traction

The unexpected link between the renowned amapiano producer and the Limpopo rapper sparked reactions among music lovers

A lot of fans voiced their displeasure because they want Shebe to forge his own path in the music scene

DJ Maphorisa and Shebeshxt studio session created a buzz on social media. Image: @djmaphorisa and @official.shebeshxt

Source: Instagram

DJ Maphorisa and Shebeshxt teamed up for a casual hangout that grabbed Mzansi's attention.

They were vibing, cooking up beats, and, of course, enjoying some good food and drinks.

Music lovers excited

This unexpected pairing got the music enthusiasts buzzing with excitement and a bit of debate. The video was posted on the TikTok account @awoken_01 two days ago and already has over half a million views.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Phori and Shebe's link draws opinions

Fans are showing mad love to the amapiano maestro for recognising Shebeshxt's talent and including him in the laid-back studio session. Some are throwing in their two cents, suggesting Shebeshxt should preserve his unique sound instead of relying on collaborations.

Watch the video below:

Fans observe Shebeshxt's rising fame

It's clear that fans are closely monitoring Shebe's rising music journey after he was catapulted to mainstream fame after his interview on Podcast and Chill with MacG.

@NthashK posted:

"Shebe doesn't need Maphorisa.We love him ale tee.❤️"

@Siyabonga mentioned:

"Why do I have a bad feeling about this? But let's wait and see."

@user522242171237 suggested:

"Be careful of food poisoning we love you and don't want to lose you."

@counter_force posed:

"The boy is about to kiss his career goodbye."

@raisibem4 shared:

"I'm genuinely not happy with him being le Maphorisa.Yhooo."

@khumo_nw said:

"Wow, Phori is such a kind man, standing up to give him a drink."

@kennethtmphuti1 wrote:

"When god says yes no one can say no, Shebeshxt is proof. This was his year and I so love this for him!"

@patrickothoagae added:

"I don't trust Maphorisa."

Limpopo rapper Shebeshxt blasts Focalistic

In another article, Briefly News reported that Shebeshxt had a lot to get off his chest during his Podcast and Chill interview.

The Di Chomi rapper revealed his discontent with Focalistic since the Amapiano star's Straata Nation Address event, saying Foca never showed him love despite bringing a huge crowd.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News