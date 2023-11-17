Sol Phenduka trended for his silence during an interview with rapper Shebeshxt

It was discovered that the radio host did not understand the language that his guest was speaking

After Sol explained himself, Mzansi social media users weighed in with their thoughts

Mzansi was divided after Sol Phenduka spoke up about his silence during Shebeshxt's ‘Podacts and Chill’ episode. Images: solphenduka

Sol Phenduka has been called out for his failure to properly interview Limpopo rapper Shebeshxt. During an interview on Podcast and Chill, Sol was oddly quiet and left the reigns to MacG because many believed he did not understand the language.

Sol, however, defended himself and gave his reasons for why he failed to actively participate in the podcast this time around.

Sol Phenduka gets trolled for Shebeshxt interview

Shebeshxt fans took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to voice their disappointment at Sol Phenduka for how he handled his recent interview with the rapper. In a scathing post, one X user named @TwaRSA26 said:

“The way Sol Phenduka and Ghost Lady were so quiet today, I just hope Zulus took something from the silence and now understand how important it is to know other languages.”

This post was followed by others with a similar narrative, eventually forcing Sol to address the noise.

His response was:

“I understand Sesotho and can speak Sesotho a bit. Growing up ekasi, you're bound to understand it. In fact, I did a Lesedi FM interview last week in Sesotho".

"Ghosty, I’m not sure, also she didn't grow up in a Gauteng kasi so I doubt hers is strong. There are many factors that go into knowing a language that you never learned in school.

"I wouldn't expect someone who grew up in Seshego and still based in Limpopo to be fluent in isiZulu.”

Mzansi reacts to Sol’s explanation

Sol’s reasoning was met with mixed reactions from netizens with some taking his side while others remained disgruntled:

kenzoluv suggested:

"Sol should’ve just stayed home for this one."

sjmofokeng25 joked:

“Bathi you were so quite like our former Deputy president David Mabuza."

zacmoselane said:

“To be fair to you he was speaking Kasi lingo more than Sepedi.”

iamdjmfundisi said:

“Everybody must speak Zulu, it is to Africa what English is to the world. If you can't speak Zulu, please learn it.”

mamtungwa pointed out:

“Nina niyacaka because the same thing happened to Macg when Big Zulu and Khuzani were on the podcast and you never said anything about multi lingual.”

zanekekana said:

“I understand isiZulu even though I never lived in like Gauteng or KZN and stuff till recently, now in KwaThema but ngeke ungihlebe nge seZulu why? We watched a lot of Zulu dramas and Sopies growing up.”

