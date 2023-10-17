Podcast and Chill owner MacG claimed that pop-amapiano star Tyla's numbers are fake and that they are manufactured

In a clip posted by an X user, the controversial YouTuber explained why and what made him say Tyla's numbers are not real

Tweeps were quite unhappy about MacG's statement that some concluded that he is a hater and he is jealous

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

MacG claimed on his podcast that Tyla's numbers are manufactured and aren't real. Image: @macgunleashed

Source: Instagram

Bathong, MacG has no filter these days. The controversial YouTuber made some crucial claims about Tyla.

MacG claims that Tyla's numbers are fake

Mara, MacG can't seem to find himself away from controversy. The DJ once made headlines after he accused Phori of being a gatekeeper. The popular YouTuber alleged that one needs approval from Phori before dropping an Amapiano project.

The star also found himself being called out by social media influencer Mihlali Ndamase for his hatred towards successful women.

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Recently, the star made claims about the pop-amapiano star Tyla. In a clip posted by an X user, @ThisIsColbert MacG is heard making a statement about how Tyla's music numbers are manufactured and not real.

The star also explained in the video why he is claiming that the numbers are not real. The user captioned the video:

"[SHOCKER] "Tyla's numbers are manufactured. They NOT real."Controversial YouTuber MacG explains how, & why for free on #PodcastAndChill. Sol has never been this shocked! Does it not make sense? I think NOTA is on to something."

Watch the video below:

Netizens blasts MacG for making those claims

Shortly after the video circulated online, social media users clapped back at MacG's claims with them, calling him out as a hater, and others said he was being his jealous usual self. Check out the comments below:

@Ladylondie1 said:

"Lol. Not to hate or anything, but MacG, being from Limpopo same province as ShoMajozi, might affect his judgement in terms of the sound; there’s nothing international about ShoMajozi’s Music. It’s local and only targets the African Market as opposed to The likes of Elaine & Tyla.

@mr_makalima wrote:

"Why do we hate each other so much... just celebrate her success."

@mr_shimmy replied:

"Seems like a lot of people didn’t listen until the end. I also thought he was hating until I listened to the end. He’s got a point about the Spotify and Apple Music."

@TeeTouchza said:

"He is a hater, and his fans will always defend him. After a few weeks, he will want Tyla to come to his show and act surprised when Tyla refuses to do so. He said the same thing about Maphorisa. He hates where he doesn't benefit."

@ovo_torell said:

"He’s a hater. He did the same thing with waffles & the fact that he’s comparing himself with “children” shows how much of a loser he is."

@Grootboom704 wrote:

"So numbers are manufactured only when it’s South Africans blowing up? He’s no different from those people on TikTok who call every SA’s song that blows up DEMONIC. He never said this About Burna Boy, Tems and others. Indeed, hare always comes from your own people."

@tumelokgadii responded:

"Mac g knows how to misuse his influence sometimes yazi."

MacG's vulgar remarks about Minnie Dlamini leave Mzansi fuming

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that MacG left Mzansi fuming after the latest episode of his podcast Podcast and Chill. The media personality was accused of disrespecting Minnie Dlamini after comparing her to raunchy dancer Zodwa Wabantu.

Minnie has been trending for the wrong reasons on social media lately. First, it was the allegations that she cheated on her husband, Quinton Jones, with Edwin Sodi. Now, she is being harassed by MacG unprovoked.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News