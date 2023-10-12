Nota Baloyi seemed to have sided with the Taliban when he shared his views on women's education

He shared that he agrees with the laws which stipulate that women should be educated at home

The music executive said this while he was bashing the rap duo City Girls, criticising their album title

Nota Baloyi has made some controversial statements regarding the Taliban and their laws.

Nota drags the City Girls, sides with the Taliban

"There’ll be no virgi*s left to marry if we don’t sl*t shame these rappers… Easy p*ssy will be the end of humanity. I agree with the Taliban, women should be educated at home!"

Netizens agree with Nota Baloyi

Many X users agreed with Nota's sentiments which were in the context of the City Girl's music and general message in their songs.

@MxolisiKingMol1 said:

"Lavida Speaking TRUTH TO POWER!"

@Thesvga said:

"The machine is pushing this agenda black music was captured to the worst extent."

@Mjay_9001 shared:

"Yeses it all trash, play your daughters Lauren Hill."

@moepathusi argued:

"It's always black women in the front..loosing status as a human being ain’t a thing these days."

@SihleMaseko16 shared:

Firstly these word rapper is used too loosely and given to people with no talent. 40% of Hip Hop sales have dropped because of such content hope the market self regulates."

