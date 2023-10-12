The decades-long murder case of rapper 2Pac has seemingly concluded with hip hop mogul, Diddy, being labelled the prime suspect

As people try to find answers on their own, a clip from Diddy's 2016 The Breakfast Club interview resurfaced where the rapper rubbished the claims

Online users are sceptical about Diddy's involvement, with others saying the Missing You hitmaker should be locked up

Online users are more convinced than ever that Diddy was behind the 1996 murder of 2Pac after a video of his interview resurfaced. Images: Shareif Ziyadat, Bob Berg

Source: Getty Images

In the wake of new developments uncovered in the famous 1996 murder of rap icon, Tupac Amaru Shakur, or 2Pac, more fingers continue to point at Sean 'Diddy' Combs for being the mastermind being the killing.

In an old interview on The Breakfast Club, Diddy told the presenters that he had no interest in engaging on the topic. Meanwhile, online users are more convinced than ever that Puffy orchestrated 2Pac's assassination.

Netizens weigh in on Diddy's murder denial

In an interview on Power 105.1 FM's Breakfast Club, Diddy was asked about his thoughts on a documentary that was made to uncover 2Pac's murder.

A snippet of the interview was posted by Twitter (X) user Rap Feeds where Diddy called the documentary, as well as the allegations against him, nonsense:

"Check this out, we don't talk about things that are nonsense, we don't even entertain nonsense, we're not even gonna go there with all due respect."

Online users had some things to say about Diddy's demeanour:

DaRealMonch said:

"He didn’t say 'No!'. He only said it was 'Nonsense'. We see you."

bthesoloist responded:

"When a dude pats his head like that, you know he's lying."

ladidaix asked:

"Why would anyone expect him to admit guilt?"

Solphendukaa asked:

"Where are the body language experts? Where’s Dr Mathews when you need him?"

YaBoyMeek responded:

"Lmfaooo n*gga sound and look guilty this, not helping his case!"

SizweDhlomo commented:

"Lol! Charlemagne making sure a hit doesn’t get sent his way!"

50 Cent calls out Diddy for 2Pac killing

Netizens aren't the only people giving Diddy a bombastic side eye. 50 Cent is also strongly convinced that the I Need A Girl hitmaker had a hand in Pac's murder.

50 Cent, real name Curtis Jackson, has been known to ruffle some feathers from time to time while making some enemies along the way.

He previously reignited his long-standing beef with Combs after revealing the reasons why he never attends his parties, where 50 made some very bold claims against the Bad Boy Records founder.

AKA assassination makes developments

In a recent report, Briefly News shared updates from the South African Police Service (SAPS) where Minister of Police, Bheki Cele announced that they were close to cracking the murder case of rapper AKA and his friend Tibz.

The eight-month-long case has been a gut-wrenching experience for fans, friends and the men's families, who have had to stand strong and hope that justice will be served.

AKA's father, Tony Forbes, recently opened up about the developments of the murder where he addressed the claims that his son's friends had a hand in his killing.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News