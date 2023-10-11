A video of 50 Cent making a bold statement regarding Diddy and 2Pac has made rounds on social media

It is unclear if the video clip is new or old, but he alleges that he had a hand in his murder

Keefe D, the man accused of his murder, claimed that hip-hop star Diddy planned the whole murder for a million dollars

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

50 Cent has made even more bold claims regarding Diddy in a video that is circulating online.

50 Cent claims Diddy got 2Pac killed in a new video clip that was shared online. Image: Paras Griffin/Thomas Cooper/Steve Eichner

Source: Instagram

50 Cent accuses Diddy of 2Pac's murder

A video of 50 Cent making a bold statement regarding Diddy and 2Pac has made rounds on social media.

In the video shared by X blogger @ArtOfDialogue_, 50 Cent can be heard expressing his dislike for Diddy. Alluding that he had a hand in the 1996 murder of rap icon Tupac Shakur.

He was addressing a crowd on his past utterances regarding Diddy and even said he had spoken to a therapist about it.

In the video, 50 Cent said:

“I hate when they leave me to talk because I always say the wrong thing. Last time they left me, I said something about Puffy (Diddy). You saw that clip? I gotta stop doing that kinda s—t. I have been talking to a therapist to try to help me with the s—t I been saying.

“It’s some crazy s—t on my mind. Maybe I said that s—t about Puffy because he got 2Pac killed.”

Keefe D implicated Diddy in 2Pac's murder

Keefe D, the man accused of his murder, claimed that hip-hop star Diddy planned the whole murder for a million dollars.

In a video clip posted by @FamilyPac_, Keefe said Diddy offered him 1 million for 2pac's head.

"That was stupid as hell. He said he'd give us anything for these guy's head, you know, and he said it in front of all those people. I couldn't believe it. When he told me, I said we wanted a million."

However, Diddy repeatedly denied the claims of his involvement in the murder of the late icon.

50 Cent on why he avoids Diddy's parties

In a previous report from Briefly News, 50 Cent made controversial statements, igniting his feud with Diddy.

He explained why he avoids attending P Diddy's parties, alleging that he would feel discomfort with certain activities. He suggested that men engage in questionable behaviour at these events.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News