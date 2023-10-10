Tupac Shakur's murderer, Keefe D, made claims that stunned everyone regarding the 'real' mastermind behind the murder

Keefe D claimed that hip-hop star P Diddy planned the whole murder for a million dollars

Previously, P Diddy has rubbished the claims of him being involved in 2Pac's murder

A lot is going on right now in the hip-hop industry. Not so long ago, hip-hop celebrated 50 years, and its very own P Diddy is being accused of orchestrating a murder.

Keefe D claims P Diddy hired him to kill Tupac

Yet again, the hip-hop legend Sean Combs, popularly known as P Diddy, has topped the trending list. The star made headlines when Rapper 50 Cent recently ignited controversy by explaining why he avoids attending P Diddy's parties, citing discomfort with certain activities.

Puffy also trended after showing love to Mzansi's DJ, Black Coffee.

Lately, P Diddy has been the talk of town as the man who confessed to murdering the American star Tupac Shakur claimed he was hired by the I'll Be Missing You hitmaker in the 90s.

Keefe D also said in a clip posted on X, formerly known as Twitter by user @FamilyPac_, that P Diddy had even offered him 1 million dollars to kill Tuapc, he said:

"That was stupid as hell. He said he'd give us anything for these guy's head, you know, and he said it in front of all those people. I couldn't believe it. When he told me, I said we wanted a million."

The American rapper has denied the claims of his involvement in the murder of the late Tupac Shakur.

Check out the clip below:

Netizens are in shock at what Keefe D is claiming about

Netizens were left stunned and speechless after sharing the recording clip on social media. Check out some of the comments below:

@FOREVERFINO wrote:

"How has this been public info since 2008, and Keefe was still out??"

@iamhdot wrote:

"Lmao, that’s not true at all. Keefe confessed all this part of his proffer agreement. They had him on all types of drug charges, so he struck the deal."

@Tipwho1982 replied:

"I mean he did get released. Not bonded out but released."

@BmoreCostella responded:

"If this is true, this is sick!"

@JoeyHorneyII responded:

"So you’re telling me it took 30 years to find out who did it."

@MoeFiore said:

"This tape exists because the guy speaking was told he wouldn’t be prosecuted for what he said that day. Sooooooo the only living witness was given a profer."

@CubeDomination said:

"Diddy???"

@The_Goode_Man wrote:

"There’s 1 problem w/ this audio and any interviewer/investigator would know it right away. The interviewer is clearly asking leading questions. He’s directing Keefe into answers in order to confirm stuff. This is fine when it’s one sided, but under cross, this would never fly."

