Online users have no mercy and recently blasted MacG over his appearance

The podcaster posed for a photo with a fan but all netizens could focus on were his ashy feet and oversized Crocs

Though MacG wasn't there to defend himself, his loyal supporters were up in arms ready to fend off the haters

MacG once again felt the wrath of social media when netizens dragged him for going out in public with ashy feet and wearing big shoes. Images: macgunleashed

MacG recently trended on social media over a photo he took with a fan. The Podcast and Chill host was captured looking ashy with dry feet and shoes that appeared to be a little big.

Netizens took their time as they critiqued the podcaster over his appearance, where some pointed out that he's too well off to be looking that way. Podcast and Chill with MacG currently sits at over a million subscribers and is one of the most popular podcasts in the country.

MacG's ashy legs trend on social media

In a recent Twitter (X) post by lempapison, the user shared a photo of Podcast and Chill host, MacG posing with a fan.

The two men were captured standing up where Mac wore shorts, exposing his ashy feet and oversized Crocs:

"Please don't zoom MacG's legs."

Mzansi roast MacG over appearance

Netizens dragged MacG and made fun of his appearance:

djcosby said:

"I don't get why n*ggas walk out the store with oversized crocs. He is not the only one."

Mooi_pone responded:

"Maybe he was mixing cement."

Bimpostor__ commented:

"As gents you are never allowed to slip up like this, ALWAYS WEAR SOCKS!"

Julyruby8 posted:

"That time he's a millionaire."

On the other hand, fans of the podcaster came to his defence and led off any hate that came his way:

Jeremiah_b_off said:

"That’s what it means to be comfortable with yourself and not do things because of people. Big ups to him."

sphiwe_goodwill responded:

"True definition of 'Real money don't make noise.'"

tumi_kennaTumi commented:

"MacG ke lenyora, le don't care, I like that about him."

MacG approaches Bonga Sithole for Podcast and Chill

In a recent report, Briefly News covered online reactions to MacG approaching popular homeless man, Bonga Sithole for an episode on Podcast and Chill.

Bonga came into the spotlight in 2022 after a lady seemingly saw potential in him and tried to rescue him from the streets although it did not go as planned.

The homeless man quit rehabilitation just weeks into his program and went back to the streets, leaving Mzansi dumbfounded.

