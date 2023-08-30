MacG recently hit the streets looking for homeless Bonga Sithole for the next Podcast and Chill episode

Bonga won Mzansi's heart in 2022 with his extensive vocabulary and his well-spoken English accent

MacG asked his fans if they'd like to see Bonga in the next episode and they were divided

MacG asked fans if he should get Bonga Sithole to appear in the next 'Podcast and Chill' episode. Images: MacG

MacG bumped into homeless Bonga Sithole and asked him to feature in the next Podcast and Chill episode. In a video, the men exchange phone numbers although Bonga doesn't give a definite answer for the invitation.

Some fans were excited to have Bonga on the show while others weren't as enthusiastic.

MacG asks Bonga to feature in an episode

MacG went out looking for his next Podcast and Chill guest and bumped into him while on the road. It was Bonga Sithole, the popular homeless man from Auckland Park.

In a video, the podcast host asked Bonga to feature in his next episode. MacG also gave the homeless man his phone number because Bonga doesn't know his phone number by heart.

"We need you on the show, when are you gonna come, bro?"

In the caption, MacG asked fans if they'd like to see Bonga in the next Podcast and Chill episode and his comments exploded with over 400 responses.

Mzansi divided about Bonga featuring on Podcast and Chill

Fans were excited to potentially have Bonga in the show and have the hosts grill him with questions.

thabisomoyo__ said:

"Please bring him to the show, I want to know what happened for him to end up on the streets."

KINGMNC2 responded:

"That would be dope!"

sedimoeci commented:

"Yes Chiller!"

Naki_Nephawe asked:

"What if they rob him for your number? But yes, get him on the show."

SMOKIE_TROUBLE posted:

"We waiting for him he needs to answer some questions."

NathanKhajoez added:

"This would be epic ngl."

Other viewers of the podcast weren't as enthusiastic about Bonga's feature, saying that his time in the limelight has passed.

Mlungu_Wajehova said:

"Naaaah rather bring Alostro."

EsonasihleM responded:

"What’s gonna be new though? It’s really sad to keep watching him."

SifisoManzin posted:

"No, please! That guy is just time wastin and I don't understand why yall keep givin him attention."

uncoolSiz commented:

"No. He's boring."

Linux_Lwadz added:

"Nobody wants to hear what that man has to say."

Hleniwe1 said:

"I’d rather listen to Alostro."

Bonga is living carefree

After his short-lived fame and failed attempt at rehabilitation, Bonga Sithole went back to the streets as that's where he's most comfortable.

Though many people were disappointed, they wished him well and moved on with their lives.

Briefly News previously covered Mzansi's reaction to the homeless man's trip to the beach looking happy and carefree.

