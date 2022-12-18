Bonga Sithole took a moment to explain to the people of Mzansi why he decided to quit rehab

TikTok user Kagiso Ramokopu shared the video of Bonga explaining how he felt religiously suppressed in rehab

The people of Mzansi feel for Bonga, however, they feel his know-all attitude is getting him nowhere

Bonga Sithole is back on the streets and the people of Mzansi couldn’t understand why. The man explained his reasons in a TikTok, claiming “rehab suppressed him.”

Addiction is a tough battle to conquer. An addict will find any reason for them not to stay clean, even if they know their reasons are not valid.

He claimed they limited his time of worship and infringed on his “constitutional right to religion.” Bonga isn’t afraid as he believes everything he is going through is what God has set out for him, so he’s embracing it.

Bonga is willing to complete rehab, but not at the same institution.

The people of Mzansi share their thoughts on Bonga’s explanation

While people sympathise with Bonga, some feel the man is not ready to make the changes that he needs to. Bonga has an excuse for everything and people do not think anything will change until he admits fault.

Take a look at what some had to say:

@zinhlemdlalose292 said:

“I think we gave Bonga too much credit... He thinks he knows everything manje.”

@Pather_Porky said:

“Intelligence is useless without wisdom.”

@fortunendebele said:

“One thing about Bonga is he thinks knows too much, and it will be difficult for him to humble himself and learn.”

@nhlez brown said:

“One thing about Bonga he will explain ”

@T. Baloyi said:

“He thinks he's clever with his English but one day he is gonna regret this opportunity.”

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that a recent video has confirmed that Bonga Sithole is back on the streets. This comes after Sisanda Qwabe-Coutaud, who had helped the man get his life together, posted a video online disclosing that the homeless man had checked himself out of rehab.

Footage posted by @AdvoBarryRoux shows the well-spoken homeless man begging for money from cars on the road as one lady calls him close and inquires on why he is back on the streets.

The lady explains that she doesn't have money for him as a mute and disappointed Bonga looks at her before walking off.

