One Mzansi influencer took it upon himself to share some lobola calculation tips and it set people off

Twitter user @ChrisExcel102 claims lobola should start at R10k and be calculated accordingly

Mzansi peeps had different views on what the man had to say, with some claiming he left out a few things

Lobola can be tricky business, especially when both parties do not agree on the calculations. A Mzansi influencer shared how he feels lobola should be worked out for this generation and it got people talking.

Twitter user @ChrisExcel102 claims lobola should start at R10k and be calculated accordingly, SA had something to say.

In traditional Mzansi cultures, a man pays when he asks to marry a woman. If the woman has any ‘damages’ he pays less, and this influencer feels there are a lot of factors to consider nowadays.

Widely followed Twitter user @ChrisExcel102 took to his timeline with a post in which he shared his lobola calculation tips. Starting at r10k, it can either go up or down depending on what criteria the woman fits.

“Fair Lobola for this generation 10K,

“- If she doesn't have a child and she has a Degree nyana at least add 2.5K make it 12.5K,

“- If she smokes Hubbly and she has TikTok account minus R5.5K,

“- If she has child from another man negotiate with her family if they can take R500 …”

The people of Mzansi share their views on this lobola calculation

While many had a good laugh at the post, a good few agreed. Others took to the comments to share what they feel was left out and needed to be considered in the 21st century, lol. It got real!

Take a look:

@RonnyMhlanga said:

“You found her with all her flaws, you loved her anyway, and now you want to reduce the lobola price based on the issues you knew beforehand.”

@Nqo_Radebe said:

“I don’t understand why women think having an academic qualification makes them expensive, in the household you’re equal to a woman who is not formally educated, lobola is measured against your value as a family member and not a graduate, education is for yourself, not marriage.”

@sbu_gs said:

“If she has blonde hair, owns a pair of leather pants, has nose a ring. Find out if they can accept a braai pack and a bottle of three ships.”

@Tukkies_ said:

Bride brags about lobola proof of payment, Mzansi reacts to the photo

In related news, Briefly News reported that a stunning South African woman has taken to social media to show off her lobola payment. The image shows a beautiful lady dressed in traditional attire sitting next to a cow.

Posted by @Marothi_Vincent on Twitter, the bride’s picture has left the Mzansi digital community reacting with interest. However, some social media users are arguing that the man cannot be proud of sending just one cow for such a stunning woman.

The post had already attracted 8 000 likes and 993 retweets by the time Briefly News worked on this interesting story.

