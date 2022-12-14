Bonga Sithole shot his last video with Siyanda Qwabe after he shocked many people by suddenly quitting rehab

The homeless man and internet sensation said he wants to battle his drug addiction on his own terms

SA TikTokkers wished Bonga well and wrote uplifting messages for him and Sisanda in the comments section

Bonga Sithole and Sisanda Qwabe discuss drug addiction. Image: @advsisanda

Source: UGC

South Africans fell in love with Bonga Sithole after a TikTok video capturing his eloquence went viral.

Sisanda Qwabe has ever since purposed to help Bonga get clean and get his life back on track. She managed to get Bonga off the streets and assisted him with checking into a rehabilitation centre.

Over a week, Bonga unexpectedly checked himself out of rehab and went back to begging on the streets. Many people who were rooting for him were disappointed, including Sisanda who posted a TikTok video crying and clueless about his whereabouts.

On Wednesday the 14 of December, Sisanda and finally reunited and posted a video updating SA on why Bonga quit rehab.

They also said it was their final video for now and Bonga will be taking time off social media to focus on his recovery.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Comments from South Africans:

@wisdom_19627 said:

"I'm still convinced that he wants to change, and thanks for not giving up on him, sis. All the best of luck to Bonga."

@penuelnutty wrote:

"Sisanda you won't believe how I was praying since I had that Bonga escaped the rehab because I knew that will hurt you deeply. I'm happy you found him."

@tshifhiwanic4 added:

"The problem is not him, he has been attacked spiritually. It's not easy, but keep on fighting."

@mrsn132 suggested:

"Maybe just document it and show us later. I think he is also loving the fame, yet he needs to focus on getting better."

@sabzah0 mentioned:

"It was sad to see you cry for Bonga, now am glad Bonga is back."

@zandile_ncamuza said:

"Thank you Sisanda for not giving up on him.❤️"

@nkimoeketsi posted:

"I'll miss you guys, I love you so much."

@jabulane858 stated:

"It's a marathon, my sister, not a sprint. You guys will definitely win this race."

