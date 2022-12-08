A recent video of Bonga Sithole begging for money from a motorist has been doing the rounds online

The footage shows Bonga receiving a R100 note before explaining that he was frustrated by people's commentary on his life

The homeless man expressed that he knew he was destined for greatness, leaving many SA peeps doubtful

Bonga Sithole has been quite the topic this week. Dubbed 'South Africa's most articulate homeless man', Sithole trended once again on the socials after checking himself out of rehab only to return to his life on the streets.

Bonga Sithole recently received R100 from a generous motorist after returning to life on the streets. Image: @NalaThokozane/Twitter

Source: Twitter

A recent video shows him back to begging for change from motorists, as one generous man gives him R100.

In the clip posted by @NalaThokozane, Sithole can be heard complaining about people writing negative things about him, which is very frustrating. However, he adds that his life is not a soap opera for people to find entertainment.

"If something was pre-orchestrated and pre-destined by His grace (God), it's done. Mina I believe that I'm destined for greatness and nothing can stop me," shared a confident Sithole.

The video was captioned:

"Will not be easy for Bonga to leave the street, he makes lot of there ."

South African social media users had a field day in the comments section as many mocked the homeless man for giving SA false hope that he'd turn his life around.

@I_am_Bucie replied:

"He's says "he believes that he's destined for greatness" that time he's gone back to the streets … Kahle kahle uBonga udlala ngathi he's been high the whole time."

@ms_tourist wrote:

"I am trying hard not to laugh yaz."

@Mo_Magoda commented:

"This guy ke mashaya, using God and big English ."

@Pearl_Cele said:

"Uyangicasula mina. Sgebenga nje. A solid one."

@Phynx_apparel wrote:

"I believe Bonga is no longer taking Drugs anymore!His Brand has always been on the street, that's where he was living, now that he is on Social media and trending he is making a killing. Just my opinion.... I would do that too... ."

