Tol A$$ Mo has revealed a new woman in his life a few weeks after announcing his divorce

The comedian and his estranged wife Lerato Moloi's marriage came to an end after an accusation that he assaulted her

Social media users reacted to the pictures of him and the unnamed woman after he said he was done with black women

Tol AS$ Mo broke his vow by dating another black woman a few weeks after announcing his divorce from Mome. Images: @tolassmothegamer, @mrsmome.m

Tol A$$ Mo has stunned Mzansi after pictures of him and his new lover surfaced a few weeks after he announced his divorce from model Lerato 'Mome' Moloi after 11 years of marriage.

Tol A$$ Mo moves on with another woman

Pictures of him showing affection to an unidentified woman were reposted by Twitter user @Mo_Magoda a few weeks after the comedian made his divorce public following being cleared from assault charges made by Mome:

"It’s so beautiful. He finally found a White woman," the post was sarcastically captioned.

Check out the pictures in this post:

Social media reacts with shock to Tol A$$ Mo's black lover

The reality star was dragged for coming out to say he was done with black women and just to end up with another one shortly afterwards.

Read some of the comments below:

@Nthabim was annoyed:

"Banna a ba na nnete!!!! Also did he not say he’s taking time off to be on his own?"

@KgomotsoTlhapan needs the truth:

"Nah this man should have said he is tired of Mome, instead of going to the podcast and lying, bashing black women only to end up with one."

@Stephen50469213 suggested:

"Lol. Maybe she is white inside, including her attitude."

@MamaAtli1 was shocked:

"That was quick. I thought he would need more time than this?"

@QreousG explained:

"True definition of once you go black..."

@That_Bridget1 was terrified for her:

"What's she doing, this man o bethile top, he's gonna strangle her."

@Glen_Ontsundu agreed:

"She's gonna pay for all black women's sins."

