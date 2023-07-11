Popular Youtube channel, Podcast and Chill with MacG is celebrating 1 million followers

Founder MacGyver and co-host Sol Phenduka plan to celebrate the milestone at the Sunbet Arena

Its legion of followers has been flooding social media with jubilant comments

MacGyver and his 'Podcast and Chill with MacG' team clock 1M subscribers on YouTube. Images: @macgunleashed

Source: Instagram

Podcast and Chill with MacG have hit 1 million subscribers, and the founder, MacGyver “MacG” Mukwevho, plans to celebrate the milestone.

Road to 1 million subscribers

The show first aired from a Johannesburg apartment once a week and was hosted by MacG, The Ghost Lady and Lenn Moleko in 2018. The current co-host, Sol Phenduka, only joined the powerhouse podcast in 2020 till date.

Mukhwevho took to his social media on Tuesday, 11 July, to announce the massive milestone:

This is how chillers reacted to the announcement:

@charlesmatthews8056 felt proud to be part of the movement:

"We have 1 million subscribers! What a time to be alive. Phakama Chillers ixesha lifikile ngempela!"

@DigitalArtz27 lovingly teased:

"How did a kid named MacGyver from Venda do all this mara?"

@NkunaEdwin was jubilant:

"Finally at 1 meter bafethu!"

@AubreyNdebele-rr7un declared:

"Best podcast in Mzansi!"

@Phumi__Mnguni felt proud:

"So happy as Chiller number 120 to be part of this milestone. This is beautiful sibuya kude no MacG."

In the post, he invites his network of chillers to join the #RoadTo1Million celebration, which the podcast team had been anticipating for months, under the project Let's Fill Up Sunbet Arena on 30 July:

The Podcast and Chill Network welcomes Dineo Ranaka

The network has given birth to nearly 20 channels, targeting different consumers.

Its latest addition is a channel hosted by newly fired radio personality Dineo Ranaka. The show will be called Dineo On S*x and Stuff, which will air at 3 pm on Tuesday, 11 July, 702 reported.

The podcast announced her appointment on Twitter:

Dineo Ranaka did the same on her Instagram:

Kaya959 parts ways with Dineo Ranaka

In another entertainment story by Briefly News, KayaFM released the seasoned radio personality after returning from a mental health clinic.

Dineo previously announced that she was battling with depression and suicidal thoughts, an announcement that sparked public scrutiny and debate.

