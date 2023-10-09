A group of friends were spotted wearing matching clothes at the beach caught onlookers' attention

The video of the close friends was shared on TikTok and their beachwear was a hot topic among netizens

The stunning ladies reminded many viewers of the Power Rangers and became a viral sensation

A man strolling along the beach stumbled upon a scene that left him thoroughly entertained.

He saw a group of friends who had taken the term "squad goals" to a whole new level by showing up in matching outfits.

Power Rangers of fashion

Tight pants and crop tops were the order of the day, and they wore them with confidence. Each of them had a different colour that set them apart.

The guy couldn't help but stare and whipped out his phone to record them. As he marvelled at the beauties he kept saying Power Rangers.

Stylish friends go TikTok viral

The video was shared on his TikTok account @lungboy1, it spread through the platform faster than gossip at a family reunion.

The five women became a viral sensation, racking up over 1.4 million views within a day.

Watch the video below:

SA amused by ladies in matching outfits

Viewers were amused by the beach fashion heroes and were reminded that sometimes all you need is a killer outfit to conquer the world.

Read some of the comments below:

@n.mnguni said:

"Sisenkingeni siyi country."

@marblesnest wrote:

"Yesterday was Jojo tank today ke Power Rangers."

@mimi_kortes posted:

"Power Rangers took me out.Usile wena."

@tebza.m3 mentioned:

"I tried to ignore the power rangers. I just couldn't."

@lonamjindi noted:

"Beautiful, confident women."

@tlholohelomokoena commented:

"Some people don't have peace shame "

@mamtshali1984 said:

"I don't know why I keep coming back to this video. And it is the man for me. The way he says Power Rangers."

@sabby_said wrote:

"The yellow one missing."

