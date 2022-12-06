An eloquent South African homeless man Bonga Sithole, who shot to social media fame, has checked himself out of rehab

The update was confirmed by Sisanda Qwabe-Coutaud, who had helped the man get his life together

She expressed her disappointment in Bonga's decision to leave the facility and pleaded with Mzansi not to give up on him and his potential

Well-spoken and viral sensation South African homeless man Bonga Sithole has discharged himself from rehab. This is according to the woman who took him under her wing, Sisanda Qwabe-Coutaud.

A disappointed Sisanda took to social media to share the disheartening update, disclosing that Bonga needed to follow his spiritual calling with another patient at the rehab centre.

"He did not communicate with me about his decision. I'm just hoping for the best. I'm hurt a lot because there is a lot at stake. Bonga has a lot going for him.

"He has not one but two jobs waiting for him that were planned for January when he came out of rehab. I'm broken," said a teary-eyed Sisanda, who acknowledged that fighting addiction was challenging.

The woman expressed how much she believed in Bonga's potential and wanted only the best for him. She also asked that South Africa pray for him.

Mzansi peeps responded with comforting words for Sisanda and pleaded with her not to give up on Bonga. However, several other users also expressed their disappointment in how the promising story of the homeless man had unfolded.

user1815950078072 wrote:

“Ungalilahli ithemba cc wami wenza umsebenzi omuhle kakhulu ezweni lethu much love ❤️cc wam God bless you.”

user6033914812228 replied:

“Phephisa ndlovukazi uzobuya ungadinwa kepha uqine nami ngikhona ngomkhuleko Amen.”

user9388986251006Thembeka reacted:

“Hhawu Sisanda? ngaze ngaphatheka kabi ususebenze kangaka? .”

Nomthandazo wrote:

“God please help Bonga loyamfana uhlakaniphile kwakuba kulesyasimo nje kukhona okusolisayo abantu banomona guys.”

zanelenene528 commented:

"Sisanda please don't give up on him ngyazi sisi kunzima ungapheli amandla uJehova ukhona khuleka dadewethu kuzolunga ."

Mafuthy Shoh Radebe Gama reacted:

“Ngaze ngaphatheka kabi.”

Siphelele Mtaka MaNdlovu Pass-by said:

"Kodwa bekmele afakwe ngoJanuary erehab kubusy manje uDecember kuyaphithizela. ulingekile Sisi ncese.”

