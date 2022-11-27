A former homeless man who to the internet by storm got a visit in rehab from the lady who's been helping him

Bonga checked into rehab a few days ago to try and looked very happy to see the woman with her family

The moving video touched people's hearts on TikTok, and people showered the kind woman for helping Bonga change his life

Bonga Sithole get a a visit from Sisanda Qwabe in rehab.

An eloquent homeless man named Bonga Sithole won the heart of Mzansi last month after a video of him went viral on social media platforms.

Sisanda Qwabe ignited his social media fame after posting the TikTok video and has been helping him get his life on track.

One of the steps Bonga took in changing his life was checking into a rehabilitation centre a few days ago, and Mzansi has been rooting for him.

Sisanda went with him when he got booked into rehab, and on Sunday, she posted a TikTok video visiting Bonga with her family.

Bonga looked in good spirits, and his road to recovery seemed to be going well. Mzansi people said Sisanda's kind heart is rare and wished God continued to bless her. When one netizen commented that Sisanda gave Bonga his life back, she replied:

"God did, my angel... I am just a vessel to deliver the message the glory."

Watch the TikTok video below:

@motseyi said:

"You gave Bonga life. People mustn’t claim him in future because you saw something in him, god bless ur heart sis."

@tshephopitja wrote:

"My sister, our advocate. South Africans are looking. God bless."

@ndlondlo_ngwenyama1 mentioned:

"God Bless you, my sister. May He also help guide Bonga in this journey."

@conniendlovu300 added:

"You have done your part. God must open the floodgates of heaven and pour the blessings on you."

@tshepompuseng asked:

"Thanks for your help. Can you also make him your husband, neh?

@scilla_soft_heart82 said:

"Love how your kids are displaying the love you raising them with. What you doing for Bonga is way too special, and your kids will reap the fruits of it."

@ggnozistory suggested:

"Can Bonga please write a rehab diary detailing his everyday journey and turn it into a book? That will help."

@zulukamntwana wrote:

"His a winner this one he literally will not let you down."

