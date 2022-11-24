Bonga, a homeless man, happily checked into rehab after spending weeks on South Africa's media landscape

The well-spoken gent became famous because of his eloquence and has since received assistance to better his life

South Africans were tremendously happy for him, while some debated about helping the less fortunate

A homeless man named Bonga happily checked into a rehab centre and gave off big smiles throughout.

Bonga smiled his way into checking into rehab, making Mzansi happy for the homeless man. Images: @SisandaQ/ Twitter

@SisandaQ shared the news online with thousands of followers, who were tremendously happy for the dude. Others on Twitter also pointed out how most people were talking against the dude and how it was wrong to do so.

Bonga has recently made waves online because of his eloquence and overall demeanour. He was picked up by a woman who was impressed with how he spoke and helped him get his life in order. Since then, the man has been interviewed by many people.

According to News24, his success has gone as far as getting booked for voice-over work by different partners.

South Africans were happy to celebrate along with Bonga and talked about the importance of lifting fellow citizens up. See the comments below:

@MrLuvo said:

"The story of Bonga and Sisanda demonstrates that blacks have a long long way to go when it comes to supporting one another to the point of demonising even those that try."

@Javastech mentioned:

"Akuphi ama “woke haters” manje, they’re licking their wounds somewhere in the dungeon. Keep it up Sisi."

@BassilSabelo asked:

"Where are the haters who pretend they know everything now? "

@MuzieSndlovu posted:

@mandlad4 commented:

"This is absolutely amazing. Please don't be discouraged by us."

@bonakele_donald asked:

"S/O to you for making sure ntwana gets help uyabonwa after 2 months meaning ubuya Feb?"

@MarksRamasike said:

"Good story to share and prove that it takes óne person to make difference in someone's life God bless you."

