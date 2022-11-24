A man was approached at groove by a woman, and flat-out rejected her, earning praise from many Mzansi men

When it comes to mjolo, the rejection is usually done by women, but this time around, the tables have indeed turned

The gents of South Africa applauded the dude's action, and some said he would be the speaker at the next men's conference

A woman at groove approached a man and was flat-out rejected by him, which earned him the praise of many South African men.

Source: Getty Images

@AdvoBarryRoux shared the clip online, which shows the lady talking to the guy and him constantly shaking his head. He eventually points away from her, and you can hear his disinterest over the loud music playing. The Twitter post drew a lot of chuckles.

The clip made quite an impact on the many men of Mzansi. It's quite normal for dudes to receive a lot of rejection from the ladies they pursue, so it was quite the event for other men to see a woman go through the same thing.

Peeps also shared other similar videos of men rejecting women, and some even nominated him to be the speaker at the next men's conference.

See the comments below:

@theFitnessPrii said:

"This one deserves a trophy! Gents here's your speaker at the men's conference 2023!"

@MasizoleSukwana mentioned:

"Reminds me of this other lady last Saturday, eCarwash, I had to change my table..."

@MorrisWaga posted:

@mrshezi commented:

"Kudos to him. Any opportunity we get, we must reject this gender. Because some of them are too confident when it comes to taking advantage of us."

@papiwakogae said:

"When he said “don’t explain“ I felt it "

@wgodfrey32 shared:

@BlackAn65843366 mentioned:

"So men must, if they don't, then they are chased. Respect this guy, a born leader."

@VanDamnified commented:

"The "don't explain" part has me in stitches."

Source: Briefly News