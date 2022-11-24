An adorable baby went viral on TikTok for messing up when trying to recount all the 12 months

Online users could not stop gushing over the smart boy who tried his best to remember the month and even sang a song to help

People left sweet comments complimenting the little kid, with many saying that he was giving them baby fever

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

A cute kid on TikTok stirred hearts when he made effort to say the months of the year. People could not stop gushing over him as they cracked jokes.

A cute kiddo recalled all the months of the year, and his adorable mistakes had netizens gushing. Image.: Getty Image: NickyLloyd/TikTok/@cyoung28

Source: UGC

The little boy had many people in the comments over his cute attempt at recalling all 12 months. In the video, they received a mass of reactions from netizens.

South Africa swoon over cute kid reciting months of the year on TikTok

One kid posted by @cyoung28 recalled all 12 months of the year with an adorable song. His pronunciation was adorable and peeps melted as he tried his best to get through all 12.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Watch the video below:

Mzansi loves to see cute kids' language blunders. Peeps were gushing over the little kid, and many had jokes. People who cannot stop raving about his adorable display of knowledge.

Vuvuss16 commented:

"February must just forget."

empress_vuyi1

"January, sebruary, March, April, May, you've been lie, August, September OTOBER, nozember DECEMBER . we all love December weitse. he is so cute.."

Orieeee commented:

"Tiktok is tryna get me pregnant."

royalethnicwear commented:

"He's so cute.. The way he said December like he works and going on leave with a 13th cheque n bonus."

user4208975571067 commented:

"Agg jine he's sooo cute. February is clearly not important. Cuteness overloaded."

user2074358617886 commented:

"December is a happy month."

lee_khuzwayo commented:

"What a beautiful boy!"

Comment Guy commented:

“June July” = “You be like”

MaNkosi_King commented:

"Look, I honestly cannot let this baby be the reason for my downfall. I’m a pinch close to falling pregnant now."

user384299835767 commented:

"I don't blame him Feb is too short no need to mention it."

"Be-aware-rose": Americans try to say "boerewors" correctly in Tiktok video

Briefly News previously reported that a South African Tiktoker went around an American University asking people to say the word boerewors. The video made rounds on TikTok, and many people joked about the mispronunciations.

South Africans had a good laugh after seeing Americans try to say the South African word. The video went viral is South Africans could not stop laughing at their attempt.

A Tik Tok video shows how strange our local language sounds to others outside the country. A group of people tried to say the South African version of sausage, which did not go well.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News