American superstar and businessman P Diddy recently gave Mzansi's musician Black Coffee a shout out

The Last Night hitmaker was excited that the Grammy-award winner was performing in Miami and that he would get to see him

Black Coffee responded with a laughing emoji because how P Diddy raved about him was hilarious

Black Coffee being mentioned by P Diddy in a trending clip made Mzansi proud. Image: Paras Griffin and Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

Black Coffee has proven again that his international stardom is no joke.

On Twitter, @tndaba shared a video of American star P Diddy going crazy because Black Coffee would be rocking a crowd in his city Miami. Diddy was jokingly not pleased with the Grammy winner's performance being scheduled for Sunday because he was going to party while dreading Monday.

In the clip, Diddy exclaimed:

"Ayo! This is a real-life situation. Why is Black Coffee in Miami on a Sunday? It doesn't make no sense. Bro, we gotta work. Black Coffee is here on a Sunday; come on, bro."

Black Coffee responds to the video of P Diddy raving about him

According to ZAlebs, Black Coffee and P Diddy are close friends. They've been hanging out since 2017. Black Coffee has even visited Diddy in his Los Angeles home.

Perhaps this explains Coffee's calm reaction to the video of Diddy being excited that he was in Miami. The Grammy Award winner tweeted:

Mzansi in awe of P Diddy gushing about Black Coffee

Of course, Black Coffee's worldwide achievements and expanding global network always make Mzansi proud. Peeps stated:

@Funie_the1 said:

"Grootman @RealBlackCoffeeis a celebrity yama celebrity. Big up to Black Coffee."

@Melanin__papi shared:

"This is wild!"

@Leonic_Soul posted:

"Black Coffee yi ghost yama ghost He always saves the crowd with good music."

@AndzMac replied:

"I love this."

@selebogo016 also said:

"You are a legend, my leader."

@KelzCoWork wrote:

"Wow, I am super proud!"

@samkelosam2514

"South Africa is very proud of you, Bhuda yam. Ey! P Diddy umanzi kakhulu joh."

