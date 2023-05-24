A white South African gent was having the time of his time listening to Ntate Stunna's hit song while in America

The TikTokker seemed ecstatic to be playing the beloved amapiano jam, and his energy was infectious

The viewers could see how happy the guy was to vibe to a major South African banger while overseas

A video of a South African who is in the USA but grooving to Mzansi music was a hit. The man was feeling the beat when he sat in his car playing Ntate Stunna's Stimela.

A white man in the US sand along to 'Stimela' by Ntate Stunna when he missed home. Image: @gwaks23

Source: TikTok

People on TikTok enjoy videos of South Africans abroad. The video received thousands of likes from entertained peeps.

Ntate Stunna's Stimela has white South African in USA missing home

A music lover, @gwaks23, was longing for Mzansi, so he played a hit song, Stimela, by Ntate Stunna. Watch the video below to see him sing the most popular verse of the song:

Mzansi TikTok viewers enjoy South African energy in USA

People are always keen to watch others enjoy music. Netizens commented on the video bragging that South Africa is the best country.

@molatee commented:

"There’s something seriously wrong with South Africans . This video made my night, we are special bunch I tell you ❤️"

mlungisigzondi commented:

"That is a South African laugh for sure "

sibusisomasina86 commented:

"This one misses home "

tpmokoena5 commented:

"Ivale Mfana come back home we are in stage 16 we can't suffer alone all South African must come back."

Nomusa Mpanza

That laughter must be illegal "

thegreatb commented:

"Only a South African knows the feeling."

mkhululiG commented:

"Come home kwedini,"

