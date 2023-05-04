This woman is travelling to France, and she brought the spirit of the Lord with her as she explores the foreign country

People on the internet enjoyed watching the TikTok of the woman spreading the word of God through song on public transport

The TikTokker made waves on the short-form video platform as online users could not get over the older woman's confidence

An elderly woman travelled to Europe and brought her love praise and worship with her. The religious lady was not shy to let the country know about her love for Jesus.

A Zulu mama travelled to Paris and sang some isiZulu goepel while on the train. Image: @indlovukazimapule

Source: TikTok

Peeps were in awe of the video showing how devoted this lady was to delivering God's message. The woman's vocal performance of public transport had many bystanders in awe.

Parisians get to see SA gogo sing African gospel hymns

A traveller on TikTok @indlovukazimapule shows how she went around Paris singing gospel songs. In the video, she went from one subway to the next singing some gospel bangers. Watch her below:

Mzansi stan woman singing for strangers in Paris

Online users love to see talented people. his woman had many applauding her on the socials for doing something typically South African while overseas.

MaNkomose commented:

"IsiZulu to the world lalela we are special "sabonga."

LesediALekganye commented:

"bathong South Africa."

user30873551418581 commented:

"Noma kuphi noma nini Ingathi lento."

@Xoliswa M commented:

"Zulu "

noluthando713 commented:

"Phumzawe are not foriegners sifike sakhe kube sekhaya."

Source: Briefly News