Hollywood star Kelly Rowland recently raved about South African DJ Uncle Waffles' impressive DJing skills

The former Destiny's Child member stated that she likes the Asylum hitmaker's music and has been a fan for a year

Rowland mentioning Uncle Waffles came after Beyoncé played Tanzania at her Renaissance World Tour in Sweden

Uncle Waffles keeps putting Mzansi on the map with her talent, as many global stars keep praising her DJing skills.

According to TshisaLIVE, former Detsiny's Child member Kelly Rowland recently appeared on the talked about Uncle Waffles.

The Hollywood star who can't get enough of Mzansi stated that she has been watching Uncle Waffles' career grow in the few months. Rowland reportedly said she's so proud that the Tanzania hitmaker has received the recognition she deserves for playing on international stages.

“I love music. I listen to music all the time ... It's really cool to see artists come up with new ways — like there's this really cool DJ out right now, her name is Uncle Waffles and she's got so much personality ... she's so cool, she just played at Coachella but I've been knowing about this girl for at least a year now."

Uncle Waffles' international circle gets bigger with Beyoncé and Ciara added

Kelly Rowland joined several Hollywood stars who have taken an interest in what Uncle Waffles does. According to The South African, Beyoncé played the DJ's hit song Tanzania at her Renaissance World Tour concert in Sweden's Friends Arena.

After her name topped trends following the Beyoncé co-sign, Waffles reacted to the honour on Twitter by captioning her post, "I'm crying wow."

The video of Bey's dancers dancing to Tanzania was posted following Uncle Waffles' TikTok dance challenge with Ciara. The two majaivanes pulled off flawless dance moves to Uncle Waffles' smash song Yahyuppiyah.

Mzansi nicknamed the Waffles a "gone girl" since even the Canadian rapper Drake is obsessed with her music.

Uncle Waffles slays on international Coachella stage, Mzansi goes nuts: “Uncle Waffles ke star”

In other stories, Briefly News reported that when DJ Uncle Waffles made her way out to the Coachella stage for her set, she brought a lot of African pride.

According to Twitter posts, Uncle Waffles even managed to play despite some technical difficulties.

