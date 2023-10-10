Rapper Nasty C shared how he met his long-time girlfriend Sammie on L-Tido's podcast

The Strings and Blings hitmaker said Sammie told him straight that he was wasting her time when he asked for her number

The star also spoke about fatherhood, the beef between him and A-Reece, AKA, his love life and his African Tour with Cassper

Nasty C opens up about how he met his girlfriend, Sammie Heavens, on L-Tido's podcast. Image: @nasty_csa

Source: Instagram

Nasty C got candid about some of the things people have been curious about since the rapper came into the spotlight. He also mentioned how he met the love of his life.

Nasty C shares how he met Sammie Heavens

Rapper Nasty C has been repeatedly making headlines this year. The SMA hitmaker recently trended after fans and netizens gave his new album I Love It Here a thumbs-up.

Nasty C also ruffled some feathers with his recent interview with L-Tido. The Crazy Crazy rapper made a bold claim that he's the best rapper in South Africa, claiming that the only emcees in his league are J. Cole and Jay-Z.

During the interview, Nasty C also spoke about how he met the love of his life, Sammie Heavens. He said:

"It's crazy, you know, so I and my homies were walking down, and I met her by the ramps to the tuckshop and assembly area, and I was like to them, there's the girl I want, and my friends were like I should go for it.

"Ayt, so I called her and asked to talk to her, and she agreed, and she came up the ramp, and I was leaning by the wall and asked her which grade she was in, and she told, and then I asked for her numbers, she literally told me straight up that I am wasting her time."

The Crazy Crazy hitmaker also spoke about fatherhood, the beef between him and A-Reece, AKA, his love life and his African Tour with Cassper.

Check out the full interview here:

Netizens want more of Nasty C's scoop

After the Steve Kekana hitmaker shared the full interview on his YouTube channel, netizens flooded the comment section with heartfelt messages:

@Amogelanginnocent4209 wrote:

"PLEASE CONSIDER PART 2 GUYS THIS CONVO IS DOPE."

@Refilweramarou8313 said:

"Nasty C creating a platform for aspiring gamers, designers and podcasters is the most refreshing and inspiring I've heard in a while. Can't wait to see this come to life!"

@Otshepengtladi9785 replied:

"Nasty C is a brilliant storyteller. Thoroughly enjoyed this."

@TeeTee-ii9vd responded:

"I love how Nasty mentions his Price City album and what his music was like back then relating to how it is right now. Price City and most of his songs on Bad Hair are very dope, all of them have meaning and a message behind them. Thanks, Tido, for plugging us with the best SA legends we've had for a long time. Happy 10th episode, bro, keep this work up."

@Hybrid_100 said:

"Nasty C is intelligent, articulate and very humorous."

@Timemthokozisigumbo3227 responded:

"Nasty C's storytelling. Epic stuff! The part he talked about days when he was hitting on his girl got me on the floor."

@matlamantv5690 replied:

"This podcast makes rappers comedians, Cassper was pointing, Emtee was on avocados, and Nasty is leaning."

Nasty C opens up about therapy

In a recent report, Briefly News shared Nasty C's confession about evading going to therapy despite his desire to speak to a therapist one day.

Through the years, the rapper has been open about his struggles, be it his mom's death or relationships with his father or girlfriend. Nasty has given listeners pieces of his life in his songs. The rapper recently announced his upcoming documentary based on his newly released album, I Love It Here.

Source: Briefly News