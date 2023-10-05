Mzansi gushed over a video of BET-nominated rapper Nasty C bonding with his son Oliver while he was in the studio

Nasty C pulled heartstrings with an adorable video of him dancing and sharing a little father-son moment with Oliver.

The rapper and his high school sweetheart Sammie Heavens welcomed a baby boy a few weeks ago. Image: @nastyc_sa

Source: Instagram

Nasty C and son captured in a heartwarming video

Fans of the BET Hip Hop Awards nominated rapper Nasty C gushed over a video clip where he was bonding with his son Oliver.

The rapper looked as though he was busy in the studio, where he decided to pause and have a little dance session with his baby boy.

Mzansi lauded the new father and noted that he would be one of the best fathers around, as he looked smitten in the video.

The Instagram post dated 14 September, was posted by The Hype Collector, watch it below:

Cuteness overload, Mzansi reacts to Nasty C and son

The rapper recently became a father for the first time with his high school sweetheart Sammie Heavens. He announced the pregnancy and birth during his album promotion run.

One adorable factor was that he made them his album cover.

Here's what fans have to say about this:

don.syrengton_034 gushed:

"He's gonna be one of the best Dads."

mandie_bloss said:

"They are so cute. He got me gasping for air."

unombukiso_uhulumeni added:

"The one couple that matters."

tumbling907 replied:

"A new legend has been born."

terrie_tranq lauded:

"Still a great song in his career."

How fame keeps Nasty C guarded over his personal life

In a previous report from Briefly News, Nasty C spoke about the positive effects the mother of his son, Sammie Heavens, has over his life.

He also touched on how fame taught him to be more guarded over his personal life now that he is a father for the first time.

Source: Briefly News