South African celebrity Somizi Mhlongo, known for his warm personality, surprised a customer at his new shop, Sompire Kids

He shared a heartwarming video on Instagram, capturing the customer's excitement.

Social media users praised Somizi's down-to-earth nature and applauded his genuine connection with fans and customers at the clothing store

Somizi Mhlongo has proved once again why he is one of the most loved celebrities in South Africa. The star has been running around with the opening of his new shop Sompire Kidz but that did not stop him from putting a smile on a customer's face.

Somizi Mhlongo surprised his customer in a heartwarming video. Image: @somizi

Source: Instagram

Somizi surprises fans in sweet video

Somizi has always been praised for having a heart of gold. The larger-than-life media personality often goes out of his way to surprise his diehard fans and followers.

The Idols SA judge's latest "baby" Sompire Kids has seen him mixing and mingling with fans and customers who have been supporting his clothing store.

PAY ATTENTION:

Taking to his Instagram page recently, SomG melted his followers' hearts when he shared a short clip of the moment he surprised a customer. The lady in the video was totally amped as she failed to keep calm when she saw the star. He captioned the video:

"I surprised this beautiful customer as I walked into my store. She never expected this to happen. But ke. Happy shopping."

Somizi's sweet video leaves Mzansi emotional

Social media users praised Somizi for being down to earth and a people person. Many said the sweet moment between the Living The Dream With Somizi star and his customer warmed their hearts.

@miss_phori said:

"I mean there are celebrities and brilliant artist and then there are PEOPLE! Human beings with humility and that’s SOMIZI! Ubuntu nothing else ♥️"

@prettytunkies added:

"I probably would have lost it just like she did"

@sphow commented:

"Esheee… not me crying, for ntoni! So beautiful to watch man "

@winnie_ntshaba wrote:

"Goosebumps, what a beautiful moment ❤️❤️❤️ in future can we have Sompireteens pls!!!!"

@xmuthelx noted:

"OMG lm coming to South Africa just to buy my 7yr old daughter some Sompire kids "

@yayarsa said:

"I’m so happy you know your power and you are using to bless those support you, congratulations "

@sophtown_012 commented:

"Kids are driving their parents crazy with your brand. I wish I had a young child. This is so adorable "

Somizi unveils new office with heartfelt dedication to his late parents

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Somizi Mhlongo is a strong believer in not putting all your eggs in one basket. The larger-than-life media personality recently shared pictures of his world-class office.

Taking to his Instagram timeline, the star, who recently launched his clothing brand Sompire Kids, shared a glimpse of his mouthwatering new office.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News