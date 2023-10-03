An adorable little boy won the hearts of South Africans on social media with his impressive negotiating skills

His mother shared a TikTok video showing the child urging her to buy Purity Instant Porridge meant for infants

The cute video spread quickly on the platform and left viewers stunned by the boy's reasoning capacity

A boy begged his mother to buy him Purity instant porridge.

A sweet little boy has gained online popularity with his remarkable negotiating talents.

The adorable youngster charmed people with an endearing moment with his mom at the grocery store.

Cute boy flexes negotiating skills

His mother @miyasamke posted a TikTok video of her son passionately asking for Purity Instant Porridge in the aisle of the shop.

With an innocence that can melt even the coldest of hearts, the boy read the text on the front of the box, explaining why a boy of his age was not too big for the porridge.

TikTok users ask boy's mom to buy Purity

His determination and commitment had viewers swooning. The boy's ability to articulate his thoughts and desires with such tenderness had viewers pleading for his cause in the comments section.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi gush over adorable boy

Many people couldn't help but be charmed by the boy's heartfelt demand and persuasive skills.

Read some of the comments below:

@judithmoate6 said:

"It means what it means mama, please buy. "

nazprofile1230 commented:

"Haibo mama it's for boys to eat!❤️"

@meloroyal1 wrote:

"It's the straight face for me. The boy is proving his case beyond reasonable doubt."

@mayoli570 mentioned:

"I was eating that thing in my late twenties, cabanga.Thenga mama please, I understand this feeling. "

@zazadeebokaba stated:

"They start at an early age to lie."

@sasanomsantshiba joked:

"Best negotiator ever. Can be for babies but even boys can eat it if they like."

@kip4026kip said:

Yes, boy case closed. Wena you are the best."

@thatosedi1 added:

"Please ma, it's written 'also boys can eat this but it's for babies'. I hope you got it for him hle."

TikTok video of little boy who got 92% for test at school reminds Mzansi of Dr Qwabe and gets 1.8M views

In another article, Briefly News reported that a cute child who flexed his big brains was a hit on TikTok. The kid was delighted to receive some of his work back, and he got a very high mark.

Many people thought the boy was adorable, and his video got over 100,000 likes. Netizens thought the tiny student looked like surgeon Dr Qwabe, famous for his unconventional style as a professional.

