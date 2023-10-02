A video showing a little girl from Empangeni Preparatory School dancing has gone viral on TikTok

TikTok user @_mabiyela shared the video showing the sweet girl dancing confidently at school

Mzansi people loved her energy and innocence and filled the comment section with love for her

This little girl from Empangeni Preparatory School has gone viral on social media as a result of her adorable dance moves. Mzansi loves her!

A woman shared the video showing the sweet girl dancing confidently at school, and SA loved it. Image: TikTok / @_mabiyela

Source: TikTok

Children have certainly shown us that they know how to groove like oldtimers. People love a good dance video, especially when the moves are done by an adorable little human.

Schoolgirl confidently busts moves

TikTok user @_mabiyela shared the video showing a sweet little girl getting her groove on at school. She started out a little reserved, but the beat got to her, and the moves started flowing.

The little girl had an ice cream in hand, and slowly, the beats started running through her veins along with the sugar; little sis started busting some impressive moves.

Take a look at this cutie:

Mzansi can't get enough of the dancing queen

People took to the comment section to share how adorable the little girl was and how much they loved her slick moves.

Read some of the comments below:

Boitumelo Boity hyped:

“Uncle Waffles mini❤️”

✰✰ laughed:

“Give her an ice pop, and she will dance ”

user8141626740955 said:

“Future groovist this one”

Ntsiki loved it:

“Ha,i this should be our new challenge on TikTok❤️❤️”

Shimmer said:

“She's so focused hle”

