TikTok video features a little girl giving her brother a creative "bottle service" experience has gone viral

Candles attached to a milk bottle mimic the sparklers seen in nightclubs the little girl beamed

Mzansi viewers enjoy a heartwarming and humorous family moment, laughing at the kids of today

In a heartwarming TikTok video that has captured the hearts of Mzansi, a little girl decided to bring the nightclub vibes to her home as she treated her baby brother to a "bottle service" like no other.

The video showing the young girl carefully attaching candles to her baby brother's milk bottle had Mzansi in fits of laughter. Image: TikTok / @m.phondaba

Source: TikTok

The children of today definitely give us a laugh, knowing more than they should at their innocent ages.

Little girl gives baby bro 'bottle service'

The video, posted by user @m.phondaba, shows the young girl carefully attaching candles to her baby brother's milk bottle, imitating the sparklers typically seen in nightclubs during bottle service.

As she presents the "bottle service" to her little brother, the candles lit, and the girl wears a grin that could light up the entire room. Take a look:

Mzansi can't get enough of the babies

These two melted hearts. Mzansi people laughed at this, and some wanted to know how the girl even knew of this, lol. They have future groovers on their hands.

Read some of the funny comments below:

@JackM:

“Question, how did little miss even know this is a thing?”

@Mzssii1 loved it:

"This is the sweetest thing ever! "

@BumbileH1 joked:

"A future mixologist in the making!"

@PreciousJII loved the bond:

"Sibling love at its finest! "

@LifeInLockdown said:

"Who needs a night out when you have this kind of entertainment at home?"

