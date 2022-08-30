A TikTok video of an adorable little girl helping her baby brother has netizens feeling all warm and fuzzy inside

In the video, the little girl can be seen changing her baby brother's clothes, brushing his gummy teeth and rocking him to sleep

The cuteness overload has got social media gushing and praising the mom for raising a helpful child

A cute video of a little girl helping her baby brother has got the internet in their feels. Image: @lolo1ofimostate TikTok

A video of a little girl being a good sis to her baby brother has gone viral on TikTok. The toddlers' heartwarming display of affection has resonated with a lot of Netizens.

Normally parents worry about having new kids because they wonder how the older siblings will adjust. But it looks like this mommy has a gem of a kid, because rarely do we see kids that age show such tenderness.

Her love for her baby brother is definitely on full display. Captured with the sweet kisses, playing around and endless hugging, one thing is for sure, those kids are being raised with a lot of love.

It's clear that she's an amazing child and her cuteness is encouraging budding moms to have kids of their own. Here is what some internet users said:

@paulapaul279 said:

"It's all you mama, you are full of love and she does everything you do, you're a loving mother and your baby is so cute."

@amy1zn commented:

"She understood "big sis" assignment."

@etlitthano stated:

"This is why brothers become over-protective of their sisters when they grow up."

@nisuh_royale

"The fact that she wants the brother to spit out while brushing for him got me so much."

