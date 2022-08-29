A video showing a little girl praying hard in Yoruba language as she asked for good husband and success in their family's business went viral

During the prayer, an adult behind the camera kept shouting "Amen" as the girl paced around a shop

Many Nigerians who reacted to her video said that she must be mimicking the way her mother always prays

A Nigerian girl's prayer video has got many people reacting on social media. Re-shared by @instablog9ja, the kid prayed in front of some adults behind the camera.

In the clip, she employed a bottle as her microphone as she prayed for good husbands for those responding to her prayer.

People said that the prayer points are way above the kid's age. Photo source: @instablog9ja

Success in business, husband & kids

She added that her family's business will prosper and grow in leaps and bounds. The kid said that whoever wishes them failure in business would meet their waterloo.

After praying for their business, she said their home will be fruitful with kids and blessings.

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1,000 comments with thousands of likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

just1bosyll_ said:

Emphasis on husband said:

"There’s still hope for the singles."

official_richimayo said:

"Small girl dey pray about husband, amen oo."

oliviaglloww said:

"This prayer point pass her age ooo, what did i just hear."

official_soicm said:

"Baby girl you aren’t praying about excelling at your study na so so husband, child, naming you Dey emphasize on."

alberts_grill said:

"Mimicking the mum's prayers... I guess there's no Dad in her life..."

opiaegbe said:

"If na western world now no Need of forcing her go do this or that just to send her to theology school immediately."

