An unlucky lady misplaced her sunglasses in her home and went on a hunt to find them, only to find them being worn by her dad

The woman-on-a-mission went as far as blaming her nieces for taking them, only for a visit to her father to prove otherwise

Mzansi had a good laugh at the whole experience, with some even commenting that the glasses look good on him

A woman lost her glasses and searched for them in her home, only to discover her dad sporting the snazzy shades.

An unfortunate woman went looking for her lost shades, only to find her dad wearing them. Images: @Ayympandle/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

@Ayympandle told the hilarious tale on Twitter and also shared some pics of the culprit rocking the stylish glasses.

The story is quite relatable. Many have experienced a father who just uses whatever is lying around because of how helpful it is, forgetting who owns that particular thing. Seeing how comfortable they are with it is even more awkward when you want that item back.

The lady began blaming her nieces for the disappearance but was very shocked once she visited her dad. The story caused Mzansi tweeps to erupt with laughter, with many saying the father looks fresh. See the comments below:

@Hillzy_yng shared:

"Just give him at once!"

@jita_i_n_c said:

"Life is temporary, drip is forever."

@iam_dedaryor commented:

"Looks good on papa."

@IdentityJoy mentioned:

"Does your dad have a TikTok account?"

@relesh19 posted:

"I would die with laughter, bathong!"

@lady_litchy shared:

"Ncoooh, please don't take them..."

@LUGAJU8 said:

"Leave daddy alone!"

