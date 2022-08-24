An out-of-the-ordinary gym instructor caused ripples of laughs on the socials after exercising with a piece of KFC in his hand

Exercise is usually meant to keep one fit and healthy, but this man wanted to add a tasty twist to a popular workout technique

Mzansi peeps couldn't help but chuckle at the ridiculousness of it all, with some even wanting to join the zealous guy

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

An unorthodox gym instructor made waves of laughter on the socials over a video of him working out with a bucket of KFC.

A hysterical gym coach made the internet erupt with laughter after sharing a workout with a bucket of KFC in tow. Images: Maskot, San Francisco Chronicles, Hearst Newspapers/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The short clip was posted by @jah_vinny_23 and brought about waves of laughter on Twitter because of the absurdity of it all.

The video starts with the man in what seems to be a sitting-up position. It then progresses to him instructing his followers to stretch their right arm into the bucket of KFC.

The man takes a bite, lies back down, stretches up again, takes the piece out of the bucket, and then just gives up on the initial task at hand to have a proper meal.

Mzansi tweeps had nothing but laughs to give when it came to this video, with some even wanting the hilarious man to be their personal instructor. See the funny comments below:

@Zuluelihlemchu1 said:

"How much do you charge per month, excluding groceries?"

@Mduduzi_Jones commented:

"Where he at? I can use his energy."

@Narthinino1 posted:

@Mkhathini_03 mentioned:

"Do his lessons come with that package?"

@AyalondwaS shared:

"Where is he based? Asking for a friend..."

@NginguSah posted:

@Rathipa_Rampedi said:

"I like this type of stretching."

Video of Mzansi schoolboys rocking skirts to school goes viral: “This is hilarious”

In another story, Briefly News previously reported on how in South Africa, public holidays are very dear to citizens, and each holiday has a significant meaning and a special way of celebrating it. This year, a group of learners from a local school celebrated Women's Day dressed in girl's uniforms.

Bangilizwe Msikinya posted a video of the learners goofing, posing and roaming around in between classes at their school dressed in their flattering schoolgirl uniforms.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News