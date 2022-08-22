This year, one school had their schoolboys dressed in the girls' uniforms to celebrate Women's Day

Male learners enjoyed rocking skirts and dresses during classes in honour of important public holiday in Mzansi

Bangilizwe Msikinya's viral video had his Facebook followers delighted to see the growth South Africa had made and to witness the learners commemorating August 9th, 1956, in a fun way

In South Africa, public holidays are very dear to the citizens, and each holiday has a significant meaning and a special way of celebrating it. This year, a group of learners from a local school celebrated Women's Day dressed in girl's uniforms.

In honour of Women's Day, a local school had their male learners dressed in girls' uniforms. Image: Bangilizwe Msikinya/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Bangilizwe Msikinya posted a video of the learners goofing, posing and roaming around in between classes at their school dressed in their flattering schoolgirl uniforms.

He wrote:

"This must have been fun."

The schoolboys' way of celebrating Women's Day shows that South Africans will do whatever it takes to celebrate the women heroes who marched and made it possible for Mzansi to be as united as it is today.

Viewers who watched the clip also enjoyed seeing how confident the schoolboys were walking around in skirts, pigtails and wigs, among other styles seen in the video.

And another viewer's comment read:

"We’ve really come a long way when it comes to patriarchy."

A Facebook user shared a video of male learners who celebrated Women's Day in a super cute way. Image: Bongilizwe Msikinya/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Take a look at some of the reactions to Bangilizwe's Facebook video:

Phozisa Nciya commented:

"This is hilarious!"

Zama Michelle replied:

"It’s the wig."

Peggy Mohlala said:

"Wow, This is so cute, and the poses crack me up❤️❤️"

Mamo Byb responded:

"They are very cute. I love it❤️"

Mafaku Mafungwashe said:

"We’ve really come a long way when it comes to patriarchy. Boys back in my HS would have never done this."

The South African Government website explains the reason behind celebrating Women's Day:

"On the 9th of August, 1956, about 20 000 women marched to the Union Buildings in Pretoria. They were protesting against legislation to tighten the apartheid government's control over the movement of black women in urban areas."

Source: Briefly News