A woman shared that her son drew on his father's expensive sneakers with a permanent marker

One pair of Versace shoes with black scribbles all over them had some Twitter users saying that the drawings looked intentional

@ipsabella and her baby daddy might have a little boy who could have a succesful future in fashion designing

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Kids often draw on things they shouldn't and slay queens are known for chasing clout. This was the debate netizens had after a woman posted that her son drew all over his daddy's expensive sneakers.

Tweeps could not decide if one woman was chasing clout or not when she said her son drew on his dad's Versace shoes. Image: @ipsabella/Twitter

Source: Twitter

@ipsabella shared a picture of white Versace sneakers and captioned that her son was to blame for the scribbles on the shoes and that he had done so with a permanent marker.

Some surprised tweeps commented that they initially thought the sneakers were intended to look the way they do and that it was only after seeing the caption that they realised what the post was about.

But, other people were not convinced that @ipsabella's caption was truthful. They believed that the post was just one way of clout chasing. One of the people who didn't buy the woman's story zoned in on one part of the scribbles and sarcastically wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

"If this part doesn’t convince you that the boy is artistic, I don’t know what else will do."

Twitter user @OmenSEBOLAI1 called the woman a liar and directed viewers to pay close attention to the shoelaces.

Bashing the non-believers, @Soks_DeCor said viewers should also look at the scribbles inside the shoe. In a comment, he wrote:

"Some people just enjoy arguing...This isn't a design."

Take a moment to see what other tweeps had to say in the comment section:

@Adel33196008 commented:

"Send them to Versace for collaboration."

@ona_pherrari said:

"Kanye would do this and triple the price."

@EternalFearless replied:

"I don't think so. The gold parts were gonna have tips of the black marker if "a boy" wrote on them. The gold section doesn't have any black marks on it. I think this is the intended design."

Child’s dramatic reaction to getting caught drawing all over the bathroom has Mzansi in stitches

In a related story, Briefly News reported on a naughty little human who took her artwork away from her colouring book and onto something more realistic.

Children are naturally mischievous, and nine times out of 10 is purely a result of the discovery, not disobedience. One baby girl thought it would be fun to add a little colour to the bathroom, that was, until her momma came in.

Twitter user @jah_vinny_23 shared a clip of a little girl who took to the entire bathroom, the toilet, walls, basin, everything, with what looks like her mother’s lipstick. Upon getting caught, she had to think quickly and decided that pretending to faint was her only way out of this, lol.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News